'Madden NFL 18' News: Gameplay Trailer Highlights Passing System Changes, New Play Styles

YouTube courtesy of EA Sports Passing works a bit differently inside 'Madden NFL 18'

The upcoming installment of the "Madden NFL" franchise, known as "Madden NFL 18," comes with its own set of new features that football fans will have to familiarize themselves with if they are planning to dominate the virtual gridiron.

Developers have already talked a little bit about these features previously. And now, fans can see them in action, thanks to a recently released gameplay trailer.

Just a few seconds into the trailer, fans can already see one of the new features known as Target Passing.

Target Passing is meant to give players more control over where their throws go.

Over on the game's official website, developers shared that Target Passing allows players to throw the football not just to the receiver who has gotten open, but to any spot on the field they choose to. In all likelihood, Target Passing will rely heavily on the quarterback's accuracy, so there may be instances where it proves more beneficial, but also times when players may just find it easier to find the open man and throw the ball that way.

Wide receiver and defensive back mechanics are being adjusted as well, and the changes here will likely impact the passing system significantly as well.

"Madden NFL 18" will also feature three new Play Styles.

These Play Styles will enable players to experience the game the way they want to, and they differ quite significantly from one another as well.

The GameStop listing for this upcoming title contains some more details regarding the new Play Styles, revealing that the three are known as Arcade, Simulation and Competitive.

Arcade offers more exhibition-style gameplay, while Simulation is the style players will want if they want to take part in a football game that resembles the real thing pretty well. As for Competitive, this Play Style will put greater emphasis on the player's stick skills.

Football fans can check out these new features themselves as soon as "Madden NFL 18" is released on Aug. 25.