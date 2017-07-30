'Madden NFL 18' News: Highest-Rated Quarterback Gets a 99, Other Top Signal-Callers Revealed

YouTube courtesy of EA Sports New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the cover star of "Madden NFL 18"

"Madden NFL 18" will be released less than a month away, and in the lead-up to its arrival, developers have unveiled some of those coveted player ratings.

Considering that the role of a quarterback is probably the most important position in the game, that seems like a good place to start, although football fans may already have an idea of who has been given the highest overall rating.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who also happens to be the upcoming game's cover athlete, is the top signal-caller, earning a rare overall rating of 99. Given his many accomplishments on the field, Brady certainly has done his part to deserve the distinction bestowed by that overall score of 99. And even as one of the older players in the league, he has shown no signs of slowing down.

Trailing Brady by just a single point in the quarterback rating hierarchy is Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. As great as Rodgers is at methodically cutting through the defense, in recent history, it is his ability to throw the deep ball that has garnered him some extra attention.

Next up, Atlanta Falcons superstar Matt Ryan can boast an overall rating of 96 inside "Madden NFL 18." Unfortunately, Ryan cannot boast about being a "SuperBowl" winner, or at least not yet, and that may end up fueling him to further greatness after coming so close this past season.

Coming in as the fourth-best quarterback on launch day, with an overall mark of 92 is Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints. Though also getting up there in age, Brees has still managed to remain as one of the game's best. He also still serves as the engine that makes the Saints' offensive attack so effective.

Completing the list of top five quarterbacks is Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Despite sustaining some significant injuries in recent years, Roethlisberger has still retained that incredible ability to keep plays alive and make dazzling throws on the run, making him well-deserving of an overall rating of 91.

Fans should keep in mind that these are just launch day ratings, and it is possible that some other quarterbacks may demand inclusion into the top five as the season goes on.

Developers have noted that Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts and Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks have earned 90 and above overall scores as well and those could easily go higher.

Football fans will be able to see these quarterbacks in action on the virtual gridiron as soon as "Madden NFL 18" is released on Aug. 25.