'Madden NFL 18' News: New England Patriots Tom Brady Announced as Cover Star, Quarterback Pokes Fun at 'Madden Curse'

Madden season has officially started as developers have finally revealed new details about the upcoming "Madden NFL 18," including which star player landed this year's cover.

YouTube courtesy of EA SportsNew England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the cover star of 'Madden NFL 18'

This time around, developers have decided to put none other than New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on the cover of the new game.

Brady is arguably the greatest player to ever step on a football field, as he has put together a resume full of impressive achievements ranging from numerous SuperBowl wins to individual honors. Brady's age (39) has not slowed him down as well, and he is widely expected to once again lead the Patriots to plenty of wins this coming season.

Now, some Patriots fans may be feeling a bit nervous after finding out that Brady has been chosen as the cover star of the new game due to something known as the "Madden Curse." This so-called curse has been pointed to by some fans as one of the reasons why some football stars who have served as cover stars previously have struggled not long after they were given this distinction.

It looks like Brady himself is not buying into the "Madden Curse," however, and he even took time to poke some fun at it in a new video posted on his official Facebook page that shows him breaking a mirror and walking under a ladder.

With Brady being chosen as the cover athlete for "Madden NFL 18," this makes it two years in a row that a Patriot has landed this coveted spot, with star tight end Rob Gronkowski receiving the honor for last year's installment of the franchise.

Developers have also hinted at some of the new gameplay features over on the game's official website, and even more details are expected to be revealed next month during the EA Play event.

"Madden NFL 18" is expected to be released on Aug. 25.