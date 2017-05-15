'Madden NFL 18' News: Target Passing, 'Unique Play-Styles' Among New Features To Be Included

Aside from announcing that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be on its cover, developers also recently revealed some interesting details about the new features of "Madden NFL 18."

YouTube courtesy of EA Sports'Madden NFL 18' is expected to be released on Aug. 25

First off, over on the game's official website, developers shared that Target Passing will be included in the upcoming game. According to the developers, Target Passing is designed to give players "ultimate control over where the ball is thrown," adding that it may soon be possible to throw the football to exact spots on the field.

Developers have not fully fleshed out this feature just yet, but as a recent article from Operation Sports noted, this could be a significant addition to the game or something else that may be better described as "gimmicky."

Coaching adjustments have also been teased as well, and these are supposedly going to make it easier for players to "make situational changes" according to how a particular game is going.

Also coming to "Madden NFL 18" are "three new and unique play-styles."

A GameStop listing for the game contains more details about these "unique play-styles," revealing that players will be able to choose from Arcade, Simulation and Competitive.

Arcade is more suited for those players who want to see awesome things happen with penalties not bogging down the action too much, while Simulation will work for those fans who want a realistic depiction of actual football. In Competitive, "stick skills are key" and there is a risk-reward dynamic involved in this play-style too.

Obviously, there are still more details that need to be shared about those play-styles so that fans can really understand what they are all about.

The good news here is that the developers are expected to reveal even more about the game next month during the EA Play event.

"Madden NFL 18" is set to be released on Aug. 25.