'Madden NFL 18' News: The Changes That Will Affect How Players Prepare for Seasons in Franchise Mode

EA Sports 'Madden NFL 18' is set to be released on Aug. 25

Franchise mode is typically one of the more immersive offerings in any "Madden" game, and developers have included some new features that are designed to make that component even more realistic inside "Madden NFL 18."

First off, new franchise Starting Points will provide players with the option of choosing how authentic their experience will be so that they get exactly what they desire.

After a player settles on a Starting Point, they can now move on to handling the other matters that NFL front offices deal with during a typical offseason.

Free agency is usually what is first on the agenda and players will have to take into account some of the adjustments that have been made if they are going to go through this period of the offseason successfully.

Notably, free agents will no longer be as willing to accept low value contract offers even if only one team has put a deal on the table. Players will need to negotiate better this time around if they want to get the best deal for their franchise, but even then, they will have to present a reasonable offer.

Trading has been adjusted as well inside "Madden NFL 18," according to a recent post on the game's official website.

This time around, certain players have been given "bonus trade value" and that will make it more difficult to acquire them in a deal. The players who will be given "bonus trade value" include rookies, players in the first year of their new deals, backup quarterbacks and running backs.

There is also a new draft board in the game that should provide players with more control over how the drafting process goes.

Lastly, CPU-controlled teams will also draft better in the game.

Football fans will be able to try out these franchise mode changes themselves as soon as "Madden NFL 18" is released on Aug. 25.