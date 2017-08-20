'Madden NFL 18' News: What Can Fans Expect From Longshot Mode?

Longshot is the new narrative-driven addition featured in the game

EA Sports Devin Wade featured in 'Madden NFL 18's' Longshot Mode

"Madden NFL 18" is going to provide football fans with the modes they have grown accustomed to playing, as well as one notable addition.

For the first time in the long and storied history of this franchise, developers have added a new story mode.

Known officially as Longshot Mode, this new addition will put players in the shoes of a former college football star named Devin Wade.

Despite being one of the more highly-touted young stars in the country, Wade stayed away from the game for three years for reasons that remain unclear.

The desire to be a gridiron great has apparently not left Wade's heart, however, as even after spending some time away from football, he is still looking to make good on the potential he displayed as a younger player.

Over the course of going through "Madden NFL 18's" Longshot Mode, players can expect to meet some characters who will help Devin on his road back.

There is Cutter Wade, who will be spending a lot of time assisting Devin. Players will also meet Colt Cruise. Cruise and Devin go way back, and now, the former wants nothing more than to see his good fried make it to the NFL.

Also expected to be featured in Longshot Mode is NFL great Dan Marino. Marino will be serving as a mentor of sorts for Devin, though as developers noted, he "doesn't always play by the rules."

A recently released video previewing Longshot Mode also seemingly revealed that players will have to make important decisions over the course of going through this new offering.

Developers also teased that there will be some deep football talk featured in Longshot Mode, for the fans who want to learn more about this sport.

Football fans will be able to see what Longshot Mode is all about as soon as "Madden NFL 18" is officially released on Aug. 25.