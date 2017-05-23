'Madden NFL 18' Release Date, News: Regular and G.O.A.T Editions Now Available for Pre-Order

Every National Football League season, EA Sports updates their top sports franchise "Madden" with a new version in time even before the first touchdowns land. This year, the football franchise have announced ahead of time that the new "Madden 18" will be showcased at E3 2017 and that it can be expected in time for the 2018 NFL Season

YouTube/EA SportsNew England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the cover star of "Madden NFL 18" as shown in this game render screenshot on a video posted on EA Sports' official Youtube channel.

The annual release of EA Sports' NFL series is expected this year on Aug. 25, according to TechRadar. For "Madden" fans not willing to wait that long, advance orders can now be placed on Amazon, where the game costs around $60 to pre-order.

Players who pre-order for the special "Madden 18 G.O.A.T." edition on Amazon will actually get the game a few days earlier — on Tuesday, Aug. 22, to be exact. The "G.O.A.T" variant, which stands for "Greatest of All Time," will feature New England Patriots' NFL superstar Tom Brady on its cover, and it is priced at around $80 for advance orders.

"Madden 18" is expected to come out for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. It remains to be seen if the game will support high-definition modes on the PlayStation 4 Pro or the upcoming Xbox Project Scorpio, although upscaling support is very much possible.

This new installment of the "Madden" franchise will make use of the Frostbite game engine, and players can expect visual and gameplay upgrades from past "Madden" versions, according to Forbes.

"Madden 18" will feature a new story mode similar to "FIFA 17," and EA Sports' story modes continue to be one of the strong points of the game publishing giant. The story mode for "Madden 18" is expected to be no exception to the continually successful run of EA Sports with their story modes in their sports game franchises.

Fans can catch a glimpse of how " Madden 18" will look like by watching the trailer below.