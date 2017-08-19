'Madden NFL 18' Review: Game Impresses With Visual Leap and Strong Story Mode

"Madden NFL 18" and EA Sports are changing up their strategy for this year's "Madden," and it shows not only in the dramatic graphics upgrade but also in its moving single-player story mode that's come as a pleasant surprise to early reviewers.

EA Sports/Madden NFL A promo image for "Madden NFL 18" featuring football legend Tom Brady on the game's official EA Sports website.

This latest "Madden" installment is coming to the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One on Friday, Aug. 25, and it is already available for advanced purchase on the game's official website.

A few updates went into "Madden NFL 18," as expected from the long running football simulation franchise. These updates include improved graphics, as well as Tom Brady of the New England Patriots on the cover.

This time though, the game managed to surprise those with early access to the game with upgrades that are much better than expected. The game's migration to the new Frostbite Engine really showed as the game looks even better than anticipated, given its move to current console platforms.

Lighting effects have become more dramatic and accurate, and the game now has a wide range of body types. Even the facial expressions otherwise hidden in the players' helmets were given extra detail, as IGN's review noticed.

While EA's other offering, "FIFA," floundered in the move to the new game engine, "Madden NFL 18" managed the transition smoothly. Stadiums and uniforms now have added details, and animations are, for the most part, fluid and accurate, especially when studied in replays.

The clincher, however, is the new Longshot story mode launching with this year's "Madden NFL." Polygon lauded the new story which brought out NFL drama in its highest form, even during such rote scenes as practice drills.

It's a story that's conventional in structure, true, but it somehow strikes all the right notes even for long-time "Madden" fans. The Longshot story is simple, straightforward, and invites players to guide its conclusion with possible four or more endings.

The video below shows a brief glimpse at the improved graphics of "Madden NFL18" powered by its new Frostbite-based engine, ahead of the game's launch this coming Friday, Aug. 25.