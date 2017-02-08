Maddie Aldridge Accident News 2017: Britney Spears and More Family Members Ask for Wishes and Prayers for Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter's Recovery

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After reports about Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, Maddie Aldridge, being hospitalized after an ATV accident, her family is asking for prayers and support for her speedy recovery.

Aldridge's aunt and singer Britney Spears took to Twitter to ask for "wishes and prayers for my niece." She did not say much, but she shared a photo of Aldridge along with the post.

Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece

Aldridge's grandfather, Jamie Spears, also requested for support and prayers for his granddaughter. "All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie," he told EntertainmentTonight, keeping the details about the ATV accident to a minimum.

A police report acquired by People revealed that the ATV accident happened inside the family's property with both Spears and Aldridge's stepfather, Jamie Watson, present.

As per the report, little Aldridge was driving an ATV about 100 yards from Spears and Watson when she tried to steer clear of a drainage ditch.

"In doing so, she overcorrected causing the ATV to enter the pond. The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes," the report described.

"Within seconds the child's mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail. The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV's safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters," the report continued.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Aldridge was "seriously injured," although she is now in a critical but stable condition. A representative of the Spears family warned that the reports in the media are "incorrect," but did not provide additional details.

"Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family," the rep said.

This is also the request of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, who were in charge of investigating the incident.