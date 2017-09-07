Maddie Ziegler and Boyfriend Jack Kelly news: 'Dance Moms' Alum Talks About her Relationship

"Dance Moms" alum Maddie Ziegler recently spoke out about her relationship with the Aussie Instagram star Jack Kelly.

Facebook/Maddie Ziegler A promotional image for Maddie Ziegler's new book, "The Maddie Diaries."

Speaking to GaloreMag.com, the 14-year-old dancer shared that they have known each other since they were kids.

"Well, we met when we were like eight, and then years later we met again, and he's from Australia, it was kind of funny – and now we're just dating," Ziegler revealed. "He just kind of asked me and I was like, 'Yeah,'" she said of the relationship.

With the long distance romance, the rising star and her beau do not always get to hang out, but when they do they enjoy casual outings. They usually go out to grab a bite. She told the publication that in the past few days they have been going to Pinkberry a lot, and In-N-Out. She continued, "We've been going for In-N-Out and sushi a lot."

When asked about if they can drive now, Ziegler said that they cannot yet. While most people would think Kelly is 17 or 21, he is actually younger than the dancer by eight days.

Rumors of their relationship surfaced in March. Before confirming the gossip, Ziegler talked about her mother's dating rules on Mario Lopez's "Extra." She said that her mother has finally allowed her to text boys but she is not allowed to do anything about it, as she is only 14.

Ziegler confirmed the rumors in April, when she shared a photo of their date in Disneyland, wherein she called Jack "my boy."

Abby Lee Miller, Ziegler's former dance coach who is currently incarcerated for bankruptcy fraud, took credit for introducing the couple. They, however, have neither confirmed nor denied this. Miller has also sought credit for the success of Ziegler. And again, her pupil has not addressed the claims.

