Maddie Ziegler and Jack Kelly News: Young Lovers Celebrated 8 Months as a Couple

Kelly also commemorated the milestone in their relationship by posting a different photo on his own Instagram account. While the two are still holding hands in his post, he opted an image where the two of them were walking on the beach. He also used the same caption that Ziegler wrote on her account.

The couple also posted a lot of photos together on their social media accounts, showing how the two of them enjoy spending time together.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight during the 2017 Teen Choice Awards where she won the Choice Dancer recognition, Ziegler gushed about how she loves hanging out with Kelly. "It's great," she stated. "I always get giddy about it. I'm just happy."

After leaving Lifetime's long-running dance reality show in 2016, Ziegler became a part of different film and music video productions. She had been featured several times in Sia's critically acclaimed music videos, including "Chandelier," "Elastic Heart," "Big Girls Cry," "The Greatest," and "Cheap Thrills."

But she is still expected to be part of the Australian singer's future projects including the upcoming film "Sister" alongside Kate Hudson.

Ziegler has nothing but praises for the "Almost Famous" actress, saying: "She's amazing. She's incredible." The former reality star also mentioned that she learned a lot of things from Hudson while they were working together. "She's becoming like a family member to me, so I love her so much."

The fans are still looking forward to the announcement of the film's release date.