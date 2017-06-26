Maddie Ziegler News: 'Dance Moms' Alum Has Harsh Words for Show

Maddie Ziegler is not looking back fondly to the reality dance show, as she revealed on a TV show on Thursday, June 22. This revelation comes as Abby Lee Miller, "Dance Moms" main star, prepares to serve her prison term.

Reuters/Danny MoloshokDancer Maddie Ziegler poses backstage with her award for The DailyMail.com Seriously Popular Award during the People's Choice Awards on January 7, 2016

Breakout dance star Ziegler did not hold back as she makes her opinion of the TLC television series known. The 14-year-old celebrity was on the set of RAW, in the middle of promoting her new movie with co-star Jaeden Lieberher, when the subject of "Dance Moms" came up according to Hollywood Life.

The guest star played a word game with the hosts of the show, where she would come up with a quick reply, in as few words as she can manage, about certain subjects. For "Dance Moms," Ziegler replied "the worst."

This choice bluntly puts the dancer's opinion of the show in plain light. The dance star was on record before as she expressed her views on the show, and they were generally on the negative side. Even then, this is one time that Ziegler describes "Dance Moms" as what could be the lowest point of her life.

Her verbal attack on the show comes at the time when her former dance coach, Abby Lee Miller, has just been sentenced to a one-year prison term for several counts of fraud. The 50-year-old founder of the show's focus, the Abby Lee Dance Company, has been sentenced on May 9 and is set to enter a federal prison facility soon.

Meanwhile, Ziegler has been happy to be free from her commitments to "Dance Moms," as she told Seventeen. "The show was a really stressful time—I just didn't want to deal with all of the drama anymore," the dance star said.

"I'm happy I've moved on. I get to step out and do my own thing and be myself," she added.