Maddie Ziegler News: Former 'Dance Moms' Star Lands Modeling Contract With IMG

After her stint in reality TV, former "Dance Moms" star Maddie Ziegler will now attempt to etch her name in the modeling world.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Dancer, actress, author and now fashion model Maddie Ziegler

The 14-year-old dancer and actress announced on Instagram that she has signed with the IMG Models management company. This means that she will work with the people who also handle the careers of some of the world's most famous models like Gisele Bündchen, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid and Miranda Kerr.

Ziegler, with her younger sister Mackenzie, left Lifetime's dance reality show "Dance Moms" in 2016, but she has accomplished a lot since then. Her recent projects include the upcoming film "The Book of Henry" which is slated to come out in June, as well as previous stints on different TV shows like "The Voice" and "So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation" where she appeared as a judge and a guest dancer.

She also authored a New York Times Best Seller memoir titled "The Maddie Diaries" in March, while currently writing her young adult trilogy that will be released sometime in 2017, 2018 and 2019. This means that the young dancer, actress and author has a lot on her plate right now aside from her new modeling career.

Ziegler revealed in an interview with Australia's "The Project" that she was happy to be finally out of all the drama featured in "Dance Moms." According to the teenage dancer, most of the scenes were "full on" drama.

"They (the producers) create drama because that is what a reality show does. There has to be drama involved," Ziegler stated in the on-air interview, as reported by Daily Mail. "Yes, it was that crazy. I am very happy — as much as I loved my time on the show, I am glad to move on so I don't have to be stressed and deal with the drama. It was really intense."