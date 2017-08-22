Maddie Ziegler News: Former 'Dance Moms' Student Reaches 10 Million Followers on Instagram

Facebook/Maddie Ziegler A promotional image for Maddie Ziegler's new book, "The Maddie Diaries"

Former "Dance Moms" student Maddie Ziegler proves that she appeals to more and more people as her Instagram account has reached more than 10 million followers.

While people first heard of Ziegler's name because of her stint on "Dance Moms," the young lady has proven that there is more that life can offer even after she left the show because of the stress it put her through. Proof to this is the growing number of her Instagram followers, which, as of this writing, has already reached more than 10 million followers.

Despite leaving "Dance Moms" last year, Ziegler's star continues to shine, thanks to the opportunity to work with singer Sia, who featured her in several of her music videos. The young dancer also crossed over to acting as she made her acting debut via the movie "The Book of Henry," which was released in June and is lending her voice to a character named Camille in the upcoming animated movie "Leap."