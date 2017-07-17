Maddie Ziegler Opens Up About Her Relationship, Former Reality Star Working on New Project With Kate Hudson?

Maddie Ziegler is taking things slowly when it comes to her relationship with Jack Kelly.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Dancer, actress, author and now fashion model Maddie Ziegler

The "Dance Moms" star has been dating Australian teen Jack Kelly for seven months now. Ziegler first sparked dating rumors when she posted a bathroom selfie with Kelly on Instagram earlier this year. The post was captioned with a purple heart emoji.

According to reports, many fans were surprised when the "Ballerina" actress made her relationship official on social media. After all, she grew up in front of the camera and viewers mostly remember her as the young talented girl on the Lifetime reality show.

While she is enjoying her new romance with Kelly, Ziegler recently admitted that she is still too young for love. She also shared that she is not in a rush to take her relationship to another level.

"It's great ... It's really good," she told Entertainment Tonight in late June, referring to her romance with Kelly.

Although she was brimming with happiness over her new relationship, Ziegler assured her fans that she is taking things slow.

"I would never move things too quick," explained the actress. "Plus, I know I'm still 14 ... I'm still a child. But Jack is really great, and I have a good time with him."

Meanwhile, Ziegler might be working on a new project with Kate Hudson. The Hollywood star posted an Instagram photo of her and Ziegler last week, hinting that they are working on something together.

In the image, Hudson was makeup-free and wore a shirt that reads "Boss" as she held "The Book of Henry" star in a side-hug. It's possible that the project will involve some dancing given Hudson's caption on the image which reads: "Dance rehearsal with this bundle of excellence!"

Before starring in films, Ziegler first became popular for being a professional dancer. Hudson, on the other hand, has experience in dancing on-screen. She previously played Rachel Berry's (Lea Michele) strict dance instructor on "Glee."