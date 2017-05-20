Maddie Ziegler Rumors: Former 'Dance Mom' Student's Instragram Post an Indirect Reply to Abby Lee Miller?

While Abby Lee Miller's motive for posting a throwback photo of Maddie Ziegler and her boyfriend Jack Kelly on Instagram is unknown, the former "Dance Mom" student recently posted an updated photo of herself and her beau on the same social media site, which was interpreted by some as an indirect reply to her former mentor's post.

Facebook/ Maddie ZieglerMaddie Ziegler ignored Abby Lee Miller's Instaram post claiming she was instrumental in the formation of her relationship with Jack Kelly.

Miller is set to serve her prison term soon after a court found her guilty for tax fraud earlier this month. While her sentence has not begun yet, Miller has been active on Instagram, coming up with a post almost on a daily basis. However, she stirred some controversy anew when she posted a photo of one of her former "Dance Mom" students, Ziegler, and her boyfriend, Kelly, revealing in the caption that it was her who set up the two. Although Ziegler was tagged on the said post, Miller's former protégé never responded to Miller's post.

However, Ziegler recently uploaded on Instagram a recent photo of her and Kelly, something that many interpreted as an indirect response to Miller's earlier post on the same social media site, and captioned her post with the words "I see you soon."

While some of Miller's Instagram followers commented on the post and expressed disappointment over Ziegler's ignoring her former mentor, some also couldn't help but point out that it doesn't matter whether Miller was, indeed, instrumental to the formation of Ziegler and Kelly's relationship.

Earlier this year, Ziegler revealed in an interview that her stint on "Dance Moms" was the craziest time of her life. According to Ziegler, while she had fun on the show and learned a lot from Miller, the competition and the drama took a toll on her 11-year old soul then.

"I'm really glad that I did move on from that, and I did learn a lot from her and we did have some fun times. But I feel like now, I've never been happier in my life," Ziegler told People last March.

Apparently, it seems that Ziegler's ignoring of Miller's post is simply a part of her desire to move on from a traumatic and stressful past.

