Maddie Ziegler Speaks About Choice Dancer Win, Lauds Friendship with 'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown

Former "Dance Moms" star Maddie Ziegler expresses her delight after winning the Choice Dancer Award at the 2017 Teen Choice Award Sunday night.

During her acceptance speech, the 14-year-old dancer-actress thanked everyone who took their time off to vote for her in the fan-selected awards that was held at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

"Thank you so much. First off, I can't believe this is my second choice dance award. It's the most surreal thing," Ziegler reportedly stated after former Glee star Naya Rivera and singer-rapper Ne-Yo handed her the award. "I just want to say thank you guys so much for getting me to where I am today because I am just a girl from Pittsburgh. I would not be here getting to share my passion with you and doing all these amazing things without you guys. This is dedicated to you."

The young dancer who is also known for appearing in some of Sia's music videos also won the same award in 2016.

Ziegler defeated her "Dance Moms" co-star Chloe Lukasiak, who won the same award in 2015. Other nominees include "Dancing with the Stars" siblings Derek Hough and Julianne Hough, Kida the Great, and tWitch.

Prior to the awarding, Ziegler was seen walking hand-in-hand with her best friend and "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown on the blue carpet. The duo were also reunited on stage to present an award with fellow teen celebrity and "America's Got Talent" winner Grace Vanderwaal.

Ziegler even talked about the experience on Instagram, saying: "Teens are changing the world. and these girls are so inspiring to me. I'm so happy that girls like me, Millie, and Grace are not afraid to be vocal on opinions we believe in. never be afraid to go for what you want. be you. and have fun!"

Meanwhile, Lukasiak's return to "Dance Moms" can be seen every Tuesdays, 9 p.m. EDT, on Lifetime channel.