Maddie Ziegler Talks About Departure From 'Dance Moms'

More than a year has passed since dancer-performer Maddie Ziegler officially left the reality dance show "Dance Moms." And while her involvement in the show kickstarted her career in the entertainment industry, the teenager recently revealed that she has moved on and is looking toward the future ahead of her.

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)A photo of former "Dance Moms" star Maddie Ziegler.

The 14-year-old dancer is the featured star of Seventeen's June/July 2017 issue, and in an interview with the magazine Ziegler has opened up about her journey from being a small-screen reality star to an actress on the big screen.

At one point in the interview, Ziegler admitted that she is glad to be moving forward from her previous involvement in "Dance Moms," which is the reality show that gained her popularity prior to her appearance in Sia's music videos.

"The show was a really stressful time," she said. "I just didn't want to deal with all of the drama anymore. I'm happy I've moved on. I get to step out and do my own thing and be myself. But I am thankful for the experience, and I miss dancing with the girls."

The former "Dance Moms" cast member, however, explained that she did not necessarily have horrible memories of her participation in the show. She admitted that she was thankful for the experience of being a part of it, and has also expressed how she has missed performing with the other girls she had met through the reality series.

Ziegler also revealed that she has been keeping in touch with some of her fellow dancers on "Dance Moms," particularly Kendall Vertes, who was her best friend on the show.

In the past, Ziegler disclosed in her New York Times bestseller "The Maddie Diaries" that she was so stressed while she was part of Lifetime's dance reality show that she frequently bit her nails out of fear of dance mentor Abby Lee Miller who yelled at her if she failed to win the top prize in competitions.

At present, Maddie has two big screen projects to be released this summer — "The Book of Henry," which she stars alongside Naomi Watts, and "Leap!".