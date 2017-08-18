Maddie Ziegler's Boyfriend Jack Kelly Gushes About Girlfriend's Success

Facebook/maddieziegler Dancer, actress, author, and now fashion model Maddie Ziegler

It looks like Maddie Ziegler has one proud boyfriend.

Jack Kelly, Maddie Ziegler's boyfriend, just recently opened up about the former "Dance Moms" star and her latest Teens Choice Awards win. Ziegler and Kelly have been dating for over eight months now, and there is nothing cuter than young love.

Kelly took to Instagram to praise his girlfriend's success, saying, "Congratulations to my girl for winning choice dancer. So proud of you bub!! Love you," along with a shot of Ziegler smiling and enjoying her drink.

Both Ziegler and Kelly are not scared of flaunting their relationship especially on social media. The two recently celebrated their eighth month anniversary, and on the red carpet of the Teens Choice Awards 2017, Ziegler gushed about her boyfriend and how happy he makes her.

"It's great. I always get giddy about it. I'm just happy," Ziegler told ET.

While the famed dancer may be young, it looks like she is matured enough to acknowledge her limitations. Ziegler also opened up about how she would never take things too quickly in her relationship. "I know I'm still 14, I'm still a child. But Jack is really great," she says.

Ziegler is only 14 and will be turning 15 this coming September.

"Dance Moms" may have turned Ziegler into a household name, but it is her association with Aussie singer Sia that truly shot her to stardom. Ziegler has been the muse of Sia's music videos, and the young dancer recently announced that she would be going on a tour with the "Cheap Thrills" singer.

But Ziegler is not just sticking to a single craft. The 14-year-old dancer is now diving into the world of acting as well. With a voice role in the animated film "Leap!" and debuting in her first live film, "The Book of Henry," Ziegler will be starring in a film directed by Sia herself along with actress Kate Hudson titled "Sisters."

Maddie Ziegler looks like she now has it all even at such a young age: impeccable talent, a lustrous career, and a budding love life.