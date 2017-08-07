'Made in Abyss' Anime Spoilers: A Cave Full of Mysteries Await Orphan Girl and Robot Boy in New Animated Series

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, “Made in Abyss.”

All the orphan girl, Riko, ever wants is to do as her mother did; that is, to explore and uncover the mysteries of the enormous pit and cave system known as the "Abyss." But what strange things and dangerous paths will she find in her pursuit of such a naively ambitious dream on the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Made in Abyss"?

Riko lives in a town called Ousu located on an island in the sea of Beoluska. Right at the heart of this town is a giant hole that goes deep into the earth. People call this the Abyss, and explorers who bravely venture into its depths to discover the wonders that lie within are called Cave Raiders.

However, descending into the mist-filled pit is not without its consequences; for the further a person ventures in, the more he or she is afflicted a fatal disease dubbed as the Curse of the Abyss. And those who were brave enough to attempt descending into the pits' lowest regions have never managed to come back to tell their tales.

One such explorer was Riko's own mother, whose footsteps she is now determined to follow. More than anything, Riko wants to become a master Caver Raider and be the person who finally solves the mysteries that lurk in the deepest corners of the Abyss.

But upon exploring the caves on her own one day, she stumbles upon a robot named Reg, who curiously resembles a human boy. Where did he come from and what role will he play in Riko's quest to achieve her dream? Will he be an asset to Riko's endeavors, or will he end up becoming an eventual liability down the line?

"Made in Abyss" is based on a Japanese manga series of the same name that has been serialized online since 2012 via Takeshbo's digital publication, "Web Comic Gamma." The manga series, which was created by Akihito Tsukushi has since been published in five collected volumes.

Kinema Citrus adapted the series into anime under the direction of Masayuki Kojima. The scripts were written by Hideyuki Kurata, while Kazuchika Kise took care of the character designs.

"Made in Abyss" airs on Fridays at 9:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 1:40 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.