'Made in Abyss' Anime Spoilers: Riko and Reg to Discover the Mysteries of the Great Fault on the Next Episode

Riko and Reg are off to challenge the threats of the Third Layer on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Made in Abyss." Will the result of their 10-day survival training be enough to help them get through?

This week's episode had Ozen revealing that she has made a promise to Lyza to do everything she could to help Riko find her should their paths ever cross. However, it was also apparent that Ozen has qualms about letting Riko and Reg descend to the next level of the Abyss, judging by the fact that she found it necessary to tell the two of them the secrets of the Abyss that only White Whistles knew.

There was also a lot to be said about Ozen telling the kids to avoid the other White Whistles on the Fifth Layer at all costs. This particular advice has made the White Whistles more of a mystery to the fans who have begun wondering what kind of threats will these White Whistles be posing to Riko and Reg in the future.

The Abyss is also starting to become even more of a mind-boggling place than when it was just a dark hole in the ground. It seems that every new detail that is revealed almost always leads to a brand new mystery that the kids should unravel in order to get a better understanding of the path that they are treading on in their quest to find Riko's mother, Lyza.

Ozen has also found it necessary pass Lyza's Everlasting Pickaxe on to Riko as a substitute for Reg's Incinerator. However, the pickaxe only had a few uses left in it before it likely breaks, so Riko should also learn to choose her battles well.

The Third Layer, also known as the "Great Fault," is currently still a mystery, but the next episode will surely reveal more of its depths and dark corners. What new creatures Riko and Reg be encountering here? Will these creatures be allies or foes?

