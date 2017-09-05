'Made in Abyss' Anime Spoilers: Riko and Reg to Reach Fourth Layer Soon; Season to End with 1-Hour Episode

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, “Made in Abyss.”

With only four episodes left in its first season, the Japanese fantasy anime series "Made in Abyss" will only continue to raise the stakes even higher for Riko and Reg. What new challenges will they have to face as they near the fourth layer of the Abyss?

This week's episode saw the duo take on the third layer known as the Great Fault. Prior to this, Ozen, the guardian of the Seeker Camp, put Riko and Reg through a 10-day survival training session in preparation for what awaited them in the Great Fault.

While the training did prove useful to help the duo survive the variety of monstrous creatures that chased them through the third layer, Reg failed to take Ozen's advice about thinking of new ways to fight without having to use his Incinerator.

The boy robot was already unconscious early on in the journey, leaving Riko to drag him along as she fended for herself. The experience, however, also made Riko realize just how much she needed Reg by her side to serve as both her protector and friend.

In the end, Reg regained his consciousness just in time to save Riko from a crimson splitjaw.

The fourth layer known as the Goblet of Giants is now within the duo's sights, and it will only be a matter of time before they reach the empty grave that Ozen has told them about. Will Riko finally meet her mother there, or will reaching that place only open up more mysteries about the missing Lyza and Riko and Reg's true origins?

Set for a 13-episode run, the series will reportedly close its first season with a one-hour special as announced on its official Twitter account.

"Made in Abyss" airs on Fridays at 9:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 1:40 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.