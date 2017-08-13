'Made in Abyss' Episode 7 Spoilers: Secrets of the Curse Warding Box to Be Revealed? Is Riko's Journey About to End?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, “Made in Abyss.”

Ozen the Immovable has told Riko that her mother, Lyza, is dead, but this does not deter the young girl from continuing on with her quest to reach the bottom of the pit on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Made in Abyss."

Riko and Reg have reached the bottom of the second layer of the Abyss and are now currently at the Seeker Camp located in the Inverted Forest. This particular area is guarded by the white whistle, Ozen, who is said to have helped transport the newborn Riko back to the surface all those years ago.

But Ozen's sudden revelation that Lyza was dead hit Riko only for a moment before she insisted that she would like to check for herself. However, her determination buckled when Ozen told her that the letter that supposedly came from Lyza was not in Lyza's handwriting, further insisting that Riko's journey would be ending here.

Could Ozen be telling the truth? She seemed very convincing especially when she described that cluster of Eternal Fortunes in the far reaches of the Goblet Giants at the bottom of the Abyss. She claimed that someone had dug a grave there and that it was Lyza's favorite place.

Some fans on Reddit think that Riko should be wary of Ozen, while others wonder if the white whistle could perhaps be protecting the naïve girl from heading recklessly into danger.

By the end of this week's episode, Riko was reunited with the Curse Warding Box that protected and transported Riko back to the surface after she was born. Could Ozen be revealing its secrets to her in a last ditch attempt to convince her that she's not ready to face the realities and creatures that lurk at the bottom of the Abyss?

"Made in Abyss" airs on Fridays at 9:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 1:40 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.