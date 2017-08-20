'Made in Abyss' Episode 8 Spoilers: Riko and Reg's 10-Day Survival Training Begins

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, “Made in Abyss.”

Ozen, the guardian of the Seeker Camp, has just given Riko and Reg some tough love. But can the two of them make it through their 10-day survival training on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Made in Abyss"?

This week's episode dealt fans of the series with a handful of revelations that more than just satisfied their curiosities. Finding out that Riko was actually stillborn and was only subsequently revived by the Curse Warding Box for a limited time have also made fans wonder just how long Riko's borrowed life could last?

Right after telling Riko that her mother was dead, Ozen eventually retracted that statement and revealed that the grave she claimed to have seen near Lyza's favorite place was actually empty. However, she also made it clear that if the kids wanted to continue on their quest to find Lyza, then they should be ready for the dangers that are waiting for them at the bottom of the Abyss.

In line with this, Ozen has sent Riko and Reg to the outer edge of the Abyss and left them there to survive for 10 days. But given the remoteness of the place along with the creatures that lurk in its darkness, can Riko and Reg even manage to pass their first test, or has Ozen just sent them off to the end of their journey?

Reg has also just learned his weakness; that is, 10 minutes after he uses his Incinerator, he will be out cold for two full hours. This will now force the boy robot to rely on his other skills in order to protect Riko and thus prove to Ozen that he can be reliable in guiding Riko through the bottom of the Abyss.

Will the two kids survive their upcoming 10-day survival training? What new dangers will they be faced with, and what setbacks will they have to overcome to stay alive? More importantly, is Riko's lifespan long enough to finish this quest?

"Made in Abyss" airs on Fridays at 9:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 1:40 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.