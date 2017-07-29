Madison Beer Denies Dating Brooklyn Beckham

Former YouTube star Madison Beer recently shot down rumors about her dating David Beckham's eldest, Brooklyn. Although the pair have grown close in the past few weeks, she denies dating the young Beckham.

Speaking to AOL, Beer said that she is "very much single and not ready to mingle." The 18-year-old is fresh out of a relationship and is not looking to date anyone new. She says that she is focused on her career currently.

"I'm just 18 — just trying to navigate my life. And I'm having fun," she said. "I've known Brooklyn for years, we've been really close and as we've gotten older — and I'm newly out of a relationship, we're definitely like crushing on each other."

Although she thinks Brooklyn is "great," they are only best friends. They hang out in L.A. with a bunch of their friends. Aside from their busy schedules, Beer insisted that a relationship between them would be difficult especially since Brooklyn will be moving across the country, all the way to New York, in about two weeks.

Dating rumors started circulating when the singer and budding photographer were spotted in L.A. last Friday. Rumors even suggest that Brooklyn's alleged girlfriend met his mother, Victoria.

Just last week, the pair were spotted shopping at Barney's in Beverly Hills. A chivalrous Brooklyn held the door open as the singer stepped out of the store looking chic in her black shorts, white vest top, and denim jacket.

Prior to this, they were spotted at a concert and getting dinner at Catch in West Hollywood. And in June, they were seen getting cozy with each other at the Wonderland summer bash in London.

Brooklyn used to date "The 5th Wave" actress Chloe Grace Moretz, but the pair called it quits late last year. Meanwhile, Beer recently parted ways with her boyfriend of three years, Jack Gilinsky.