Madonna Moves to Portugal, Teases New Music and a Film

Madonna has officially moved to Portugal.

The Queen of Pop confirmed the news herself when she shared a photo of her time in the country on Instagram. She has been posting a lot of photos in Portugal as of late.

"The energy of Portugal is so inspiring," she wrote in the caption of one photo, saying that she felt "very creative and alive" in the country. She also revealed her excitement about "Loved," a film she was adapting from the novel "The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells" written by Andrew Sean Greer. Her first directorial stint was for 2011's "W.E."

The seven-time Grammy Award winner also revealed that she is working on new music, which is definitely good news for all her fans.

"I used to be a basket case but now I Live in Lisbon," Madonna wrote in the caption of another photo, which featured a lot of woven baskets dangling from wires above.

According to the Associated Press, a spokesman said that the "Papa Don't Preach" singer "fell in love" with Portugal after stopping at the country for her tour in 2004.

It has also been said that Madonna's move to the country came about because her adopted son, David Banda, got accepted into the Benfica football team youth academy in Lisbon. Banda, whom Madonna adopted from Malawi in 2006, is also set to attend a French high school in Portugal's capital.

According to Portuguese magazine Visão (via The Guardian), Madonna purchased a 19th-century building in Sintra. Renovating the house could take half a year. In the meantime, the Michigan native is staying in a Lisbon hotel. Prior to that, she lived in New York.

It definitely looked like Madonna was enjoying her time in Portugal, as she shared photos and videos of her riding a horse in the country.

