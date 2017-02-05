'Mafia 3' DLC News: First Story Expansion Set Next Month

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Hangar 13/2K Games

"Mafia 3" is getting three story expansions for its downloadable content (DLC) in the months to come with the first one called "Faster Baby!" coming this March.

In this DLC, game protagonist Lincoln will team up with Roxy Laveau to take down a corrupt sheriff and stop him from further terrorizing civil rights activists in a new location in New Bordeaux.

Not much is known about the first "Mafia 3" DLC except that it will offer players "fast cars, dramatic chases, and epic stunt driving" for the mission. More information about the DLC should be revealed by developer Hangar 13 in the coming weeks.

The next DLC set for release in May will be "Stones Unturned." This time, it will see Lincoln working once again with Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Agent John Donovan to end once and for all the rivalry between them and another duo they knew from the Vietnam War.

To be made available in July, the third story expansion will be called "Sign of the Times," which will put Lincoln at the heart of the religion and drug business in New Bordeaux's inner city.

Here, he will be tasked to get to the bottom of the mysteries surrounding the ritualistic deaths that involve a cult. This "Mafia 3" DLC "will take him from the dark heart of the old bayou to the drug-ridden counterculture of the inner city."

All three story expansions will introduce new gameplay mechanics and environments as well as exciting new missions and activities for "Mafia 3" players to get a load of.

Hangar 13 also promised a focused story for each so there will be a plot to follow and surprises as players go through the DLC.

The story expansions will be included in the "Mafia 3" season pass. The exact release dates, as well as the pricing, should be released soon as well more information on what the DLCs have to offer.