'Mafia 3' DLC Release Date: 'Stones Unturned' Inside Look Reveals More Details, Promises 'Great Buddy Action Movie' Feel

"Stones Unturned," the next downloadable content (DLC) for "Mafia 3" will give Lincoln Clay a reliable partner in Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) agent and former Vietnam pal John Donovan.

(Photo: YouTube/Hangar 13)A screenshot from the "Mafia 3: Stones Unturned" inside look.

Lincoln and Donovan go way back, having fought wars together in the jungles of Vietnam. During this time, a bad blood between the latter and a man named Connor Aldridge ensues.

This very feud poses a threat in New Bordeaux as Connor has emerged, wreaking havoc in the city. The upcoming "Mafia 3" DLC will see Lincoln and Donovan work together to stop him.

In an inside look at "Stones Unturned," Hangar 13 senior writer Ed Fowler described the "Mafia 3" expansion as "a great buddy action movie."

Donovan will be someone that players can rely on during the mission. Fowler said that he will be there with and for Lincoln "every step of the way."

"As Donovan's past catches up with him, you're fighting side-by-side ... or, in some cases, firing a huge mounted turret from the back of a truck while he's doing the driving," the senior writer said of the "Mafia 3" DLC.

Fans have always loved Donovan, but he never really shows himself in "Mafia 3." This changes in "Stones Unturned" as he will finally step out of the shadows.

Apart from a bigger role for Donovan, the DLC also adds new locations within New Bordeaux limits such as a restaurant, safe house, department store and a remote island off the coast of the city.

Players will also be able to call for Sniper Support, drive new vehicles such as a turret-mounted off-road vehicle and wield deadly new weapons like a dart gun, which takes down enemies from a distance.

The "Mafia 3" DLC also introduces new Bounty Hunting missions and another mission type that involves another "salty friend from Donovan's past."

"Mafia 3: Stones Unturned" will be released May 30.