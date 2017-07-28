'Mafia 3' News: 'Sign of the Times' DLC Pack Out Now for Current-Gen Platforms, Includes New Weapons and Outfits

Twitter courtesy of Mafia Game One of the new outfits included in 'Mafia 3's' 'Sign of the Times' DLC pack

The "Sign of the Times" downloadable content pack has been released for "Mafia 3," and it brings several notable additions ranging from storyline content to items for the inventory.

In this latest story add-on, players will go face-to-face with members of The Ensanglante. This cult is as mysterious as it is terrifying, and players have no other option than to dive deep into their inner workings to understand their goal and ultimately, put a stop to them as well.

It will not be easy taking down this cult, however, and that is why developers have provided players with some new tools they can use to give themselves a fighting chance.

Players will soon be able to get their hands on numerous throwing knives they can use to get the jump on the members of The Ensanglante. And if that was not enough to get the job done, they can then also place an order for the Black Sacrament automatic rifle and see how those cult members deal with it.

"Mafia 3" players are also being given access to the Bulworth Harrow and the Samson Harrier, two new vehicles that can be instrumental in their efforts to take down The Ensanglante.

If all of those additions were not enough, players will also have the opportunity to utilize a new gameplay mechanic that slows things down so that they can fire off the fatal bullets needed to eliminate their enemies.

Once players have dealt with The Ensanglante, they can turn their attention to something more constructive, such as rebuilding Sammy's bar.

Lastly, players are also getting some new outfits from the "Sign of the Times" DLC pack.

Developers have noted that "Sign of the Times" is the last DLC pack included in the "Mafia 3's" season pass, so players who may have taken a break may want to jump back in now that all the content has been released.