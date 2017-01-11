'Mafia III' News and Updates: Game Gets PS4 Pro, 4K Support Upgrade

"Mafia III" gets a PlayStation Pro 4 upgrade under the radar that lets the game support 4K gaming.

Hangar 13/2K Games"Mafia III" gameplay screenshot

Digital Foundry spotted the update that upped the game's native resolution to 1,440 pixels from the standard 1,080p. The upgrade in resolution can best be viewed by PS4 Pro owners with a 4K TV for display output.

On the other hand, GameSpot noted that PS4 Pro players without a 4K TV can still spot some animation improvements, but they wouldn't be as crisp as when seen with 4K display equipment since the common resolution cap is at 1,080p.

While the frame rate remains at 30 frames per second, the improvement lies in its stability since the game appears to run more smoothly and is consistent. As noted by Video Gamer, the game's run can suddenly drop to 26 fps during intense play, so even if the frame rate has not been increased, the added stability is still something to be happy about.

Not everybody noticed it, but the native resolution upgrade actually came with the December game patch that added a few more content including new cars and a race gameplay mode. The December patch brought in 10 new cars, new customization options for Lincoln's vehicles and a car racing mode that resembles the classic car chases seen on 1970s films.

The 10th new car can only be unlocked when players join car races and make their way to the top spot. However, the car races will only be accessible for players who have already met the three lieutenants. After meeting them, players will spot race markers and will only have to hit them to access the race. Winning at the number one spot will earn the players the 10th car.

About the wider customization options that came with the December update, developers explained: "First step to your very own custom, cherry-ed out rides: Get over to one of the nine Big Rick's Garage locations around New Bordeaux. From there, start selecting what kind of Decals, Exhausts, Spoilers, Superchargers and Wheels you want on your car. With this content patch, you'll have over 50 unique customizations for your fleet."