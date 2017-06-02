'Mafia III: Stones Unturned' DLC Adds New Story Featuring John Donovan and Familiar Rival

Players of "Mafia III" will get the second downloadable content expansion called "Stones Unturned" that brings in an all-new story campaign with familiar characters such as John Donovan, aka "The Operative," and his known rival.

2K GamesA promotional photo for "Mafia III: Stones Unturned" DLC expansion featuring protagonists Lincoln Clay (L) and John Donovan (R).

Donovan will be teaming up with the main game's protagonist Lincoln Clay to go after the former's archrival named Connor Aldridge.

In the "Stones Unturned" trailer, Lincoln and Donovan are set to uncover a plane bearing "part of a Russian R12 Theater Ballistic missile," something that Aldridge wants to acquire as well. Thus, the two protagonists need to beat Aldridge and his militia in finding it.

However, at the beginning of the trailer, it looked like it was Aldridge who first found tactical documents essential to locating the said weapon-bearing plane, which makes Lincoln realize that he and Donovan needed "another way to find it."

According to 2K Games, in the newest downloadable content, "[Donovan] is right alongside you every step of the way, cracking wise as your wingman. That also means we'll get more great memorable moments with these characters, drawing upon their brotherhood forged during their time in Vietnam."

Along with the new game campaign, players will also get a new environment in the "Stones Unturned" DLC. This means Lincoln and Donovan will venture out of the game's main location in New Bordeaux. The trailer heavily references Havana, Cuba, while 2K Games says most of the intense battles will occur in the very first "dense jungle island" in "Mafia III."

Once players are done dealing with Aldridge and his militia, they can begin with a new set of bounty hunting missions with the help of Robert Marshall, as they hunt down people who are causing trouble in New Bordeaux.

The "Stones Unturned" expansion also arrives with new weapons, such as the vehicle-mounted turret. To blend in with the new environment, the DLC pack also comes with a Jungle Camo outfit plus the more casual Party Animal outfit for when Lincoln goes around the cafés in Havana.

Robert also offers Marshall's Sniper Service that Lincoln can call whenever there are enemies to be taken down.

Players who bought the game's Season Pass will automatically get an update to install "Stones Unturned." Meanwhile, others can also buy the DLC expansions separately.