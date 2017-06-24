'Magic: The Gathering' News: Magic Open House Weekend Announced; Details Revealed

"Magic: The Gathering" creators Wizards of the Coast will host a "Magic Open House" and is inviting players, both old and new, to participate. The event will be the second of its kind and will be held prior to the release of the "Hour of Devastation" expansion.

The event will be held on July 1 to 2 at Wizards Play Network stores and ther game stores around the world. Those who are interested can inquire with their local game stores if they are participating.

Players who feel they need a refresher course or want to introduce a friend to the game are all welcome to join. Some stores are also hosting standard events for older players to try out their skills.

To encourage new players to try out "Magic: The Gathering," Wizards of the Coast is giving away 50,000 Welcome Decks which will be waiting in each participating store. New players can simply grab one and learn or relearn to play. Participants will also receive a premium foil full-art "Hour of Devastation" basic land card at the event.

Aside from introducing new players to the game, Magic Open House will also kick-off the upcoming "Hour of Devastation" expansion. The event will be followed by a pre-release weekend with more in-store events for players.

The "Hour of Devastation" expansion will include 199 new cards and is set to be released on July 14, 2017. The expansion will also be available in other languages, namely Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish.

So for players who want to learn the game, want to join casual matches, or want to teach newcomers the art of "Magic: The Gathering," check with your local stores as soon as possible. They can check out if their local Wizards Play Network store is participating by heading to the Wizards store locator.