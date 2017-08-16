'Magical Circle Guru Guru' Anime Spoilers: ORESAMA to Perform Series' Second Cour Opening Theme

Mahoujin Guru Guru Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series "Mahoujin Guru Guru (Magical Circle Guru Guru)."

It has been announced that ORESAMA will once again perform the opening theme for the second-cour of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Mahoujin Guru Guru (Magical Circle Guru Guru)." The said series is now on the seventh of its planned 24-episode first season run.

ORESAMA is a Japanese pop (J-Pop) duo consisting of lead vocalist Pon and musician and track maker Kojima. They did the opening theme for the spring anime series, "Alice & Zoroku," and they have also just provided "Trip Trip Trip" as an opening for the 2017 anime adaptation of Hiroyuki Eto's manga series, "Magical Circle Guru Guru."

YouTube/Lantis Channel

The series was first adapted into anime in 1994, featuring a light-hearted narrative aimed at older children. It also served a parody of the popular role-playing video games (RPGs) at the time, more specifically the turn-based titles like the Dragon Quest games.

This year's anime adaptation is not considered a sequel to its predecessors but is rather another take at Eto's manga series with a more modernized twist. The series tells the story of Nike, a boy forced on a heroic quest by his hero-worshipping parents.

As it is, the seal that has kept the demon king, Giri, locked away for hundreds of years, has just worn off. It is now up to Nike and his friend, Kukuri, to seal Giri once more with help from the mysterious Guru Guru magic that Kukuri wields. She is, after all, the lone survivor of the tribe that sealed Giri all those years ago.

The series has primarily been described as a gag anime that features a quest steeped in laughter and the occasional tears as the story follows the adventures and misadventures of a half-hearted Hero and his naïve Mage.

ORESAMA's yet to be titled second cour opening theme is set to be released on Oct. 25 by Landis/Bandai Visual.

"Magical Circle Guruguru" airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.