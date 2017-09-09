'Magical Circle Guru Guru' Episode 10 Spoilers: Nike and Kukuri to Clear the Endless Tower Quest?

Mahoujin Guru Guru Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series "Mahoujin Guru Guru (Magical Circle Guru Guru)."

Nike's crew has finally made it to the Endless Tower and may just manage to clear their current mission on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Magical Circle Guru Guru." But with Raid following them not far behind, will the demon-prince pose any threat to the completion of this quest?

The hero's crew is currently resting on grass beds provided by Mogel, the grass spirit who has been tasked to guard the tower. Prior to this, they have outrun, fended off, and survived a variety of challenges, some of which involved monsters that they have not seen anywhere else.

And right on their tail is the demon-prince, Raid, who was still just as determined as before to whisk Kukuri away from the group. They have always managed to keep Raid at a distance. However, as they approach the topmost floor of the Endless Tower, will Raid's desperation eventually help him catch up?

According to the summary for the next episode titled "Clearing the Endless Tower," Nike, Kukuri, Toma, and the Old Man will make it to the fourth floor after a restful sleep. However, a cliff on the fourth floor will keep them from advancing. Furthermore, they will encounter a monster with a treasure box that Nike and Kukuri decide to fight, if only to find out what's inside the box.

However, an unexpected adversary meets them on the next turn: Kaya.

Has this been Raid's plan all along? Or does the demon prince even know what his companion is up to?

An intense battle to reach the topmost floor of the Endless Tower is about to commence. Who will be able to awaken the daemon Siren in the end?

"Magical Circle Guruguru" airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.