'Magical Circle Guru Guru' Episode 8 Spoilers: Travelling Hero and Mage Arrive at Cat's Tongue Valley

Mahoujin Guru Guru Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series "Mahoujin Guru Guru (Magical Circle Guru Guru)."

Nike and Kukuri are heading off to Cat's Tongue Valley on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Magical Circle Guru Guru." Who will they be reuniting with there?

This week saw Nike and Kukuri finally meeting Bark Wiener's quirky ghost who told them a more detailed itinerary of their quest. For Kukuri, who's been searching for the Guru Guru magic hidden across the land, Bark revealed that the magic of the land was actually ruled by the daemon presiding over each region. And the only way for Kukuri to access a particular region's magic is to gain its designated daemon's approval.

Kukuri has already won Behm Behm over, both times due to her intense desire to protect her hero at all cost. But in order to gain the strength to defeat Giri, she will have to level up and gain the approval of all the other daemons across the land.

As for Nike, his task is to meet the four kings of the natural world and prove his worth in order to gain a sword from each of them. These four words will then be used to access the legendary sword that only a hero can wield.

These sound like tall orders for someone so young, but Nike and Kukuri are determined to move forward and complete each task.

On their way, it seems that they will come upon the Cat's Tongue Valley, which also happens to be Kukuri's birthplace. What new discoveries and revelations will they be able to gain from the people who live there? More importantly, what will Kukuri learn about her true origins that can potentially help her in her quest to become a great and powerful mage?

On top of this, Satanachia, a general of the Dark Realm, is planning on awakening the daemon Siren in the Endless Tower to the East, as revealed by the extremely talkative Snitch Demon. Will Nike and Kukuri be able to make it there in time to stop their enemy's villainous plans?

"Magical Circle Guruguru" airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.