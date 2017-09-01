'Magical Circle Guru Guru' Episode 9 Spoilers: What New Discoveries Will Nike and Kukuri Find at the Migu Migu Ruins?

Mahoujin Guru Guru Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series "Mahoujin Guru Guru (Magical Circle Guru Guru)."

After an aerial encounter with the high-level mage Kaya sent them falling into the middle of a forest, Nike and his crew discovered a tower in ruins that could potentially play a significant role in their ongoing journey. Has the Hero and his Mage found the true ruins of the Migu Migu Clan?

This week found Nike and Kukuri heading to the Endless Tower after the Snitch Demon revealed Satanachia's plan to them. The general of the Dark Realm aims to awaken the daemon Siren to aid them in their villainous deeds, and unless Nike and his crew make it there first, Giri's quest for world domination may just become a reality.

Also, thanks to a prophecy and the king's subsequent order, this quest is now running on a potential one million rin reward for anyone who can find and defend the said tower.

But it seems that Nike, Kukuri, the Old Man, and Toma, the magic builder from North Village, may find themselves stuck in a little side quest for a while.

The group has just stumbled upon a tower that may well be the ruins of the Migu Migu Clan. Moreover, the synopsis for the upcoming episode 9 hints at the possibility of Kukuri having seen this place before.

Could this ruin really be Kukuri's old room? What message was left on the wall that could prove this possibility? Will Nike and his crew be able to crack the secrets of the mysterious room soon enough to continue on their quest, or could they be closer to finding the Endless Tower than they have anticipated?

The upcoming episode 9 will also reportedly mark the series' second cour and will also debut a new ending theme performed by Technoboys Pulcraft Green-Fund, featuring the voice of Shoko Nakagawa.

"Magical Circle Guruguru" airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.