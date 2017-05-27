'Magikarp Jump' News: New Pokémon Game Makes Its Way Worldwide

Move over, Pikachu! "Magikarp Jump" is the newest "Pokémon" game to hit the mobile market. What is it all about?

Youtube/The Official Pokemon Youtube Channel Splash! Magikarp stars in the newest "Pokemon" game, "Magikarp Jump"

Making a splash through the mobile gaming world is none other than Magikarp in the brand-new game "Magikarp Jump." The game was first released in Italy and Japan earlier this week but is now available worldwide.

Fans of the game might be surprised that Magikarp is at center stage. The Pokémon is known to the players as one of the least useful creatures in the franchise. Although the Pokémon is very much on every map in the series, its signature move "Splash" with weak stats made it earned that stigma. However, as useless as it is at first, Magikarp has the ability to evolve into Gyarados — one of the strongest Dragon-type Pokémon in the series. To do this, players need only to level up the fish Pokémon until it reaches level 20.

In "Magikarp Jump," players will have to do the same thing; minus the evolution, of course. In the game, players must train and feed their Magikarp to compete with others in battle. These battles are not as intense as in the original series, as Magikarp competes with whoever jumps the highest.

Players can only train one Magikarp at a time. When one dies due to causes like reaching level 20 or getting attacked by a Pidgeotto, players can just get another one who is stronger than the last Karp. Other Pokémon are set to appear in the game as well. Pikachu, Rowlet, and Bulbasaur will all appear to help players out in training their champion Magikarp.

Just like "Pokémon GO," "Magikarp Jump" is free to play but also has some in-game purchases. The game is now available to download on iOS and Android device worldwide.