'Magikarp Jump' Tips and Tricks: Beginners Guide to Training Magikarp

Shortly after the surprise release of "Magikarp Jump," a lot of helpful tips and guides for beginners have already surfaced.

Last week, The Pokémon Company released a new mobile game called "Magikarp Jump" that mainly featured the underappreciated Pokémon, Magikarp.

It still comes with the familiar game mechanics of training and growing Pokémon to prepare them for battle, but the difference of this title from the others in the franchise is that of the Magikarp being the star of the show. Players will have to catch and train the water-type creatures with the main goal of bringing them to the League Champion Level.

Upgrade Sandbag Slam Early On

In "Magikarp Jump," one of the key elements is the Magikarp's Jump Points. There are mainly two ways to rack up JP: training and feeding the Magikarp.

In training Magikarp, there are several pieces of equipment that are used.

Players start with Sandbag Slam and Jump Counter, and they give out more JP when they are upgraded. Upgrading them will cost some coins, though, and it is cheaper to upgrade the Sandbag Slam. According to IGN, an amount of 17 coins can already upgrade the Sandbag Slam from 35 to 115 JP.

Players do not have to be stingy in spending a few coins in upgrading the training equipment, especially since there are several ways that the game gives away free coins.

Feed Magikarp with Upgraded Berries

Like training, Magikarp get JP when their trainer feeds them with berries. Just like training equipment, upgraded Berries give off more JP so it is wise to not hesitate in spending some coins and upgrading the Berries as well.

Don't Stash Training Points

A trainer cannot send his Magikarp to training without Training Points. Players are given one training point per 30 minutes. The maximum training points to stash is three. After that, the game will not replenish a player's training points as there is no room left for another one.

Trainers are Ranked Too

Trainers are ranked as well in "Magikarp Jump." The main source of rank points is by winning a Jump Battle in the League.

The maximum level allowed for a Magikarp to reach is dependent on the trainer's rank. For example, a trainer at Rank 2 can only have a Magikarp on level 11. Beyond that, the Pokémon is forced to retire.

So after feeding and training Magikarp, the next best thing to do is send them to battles. Players should not worry about losing as they will not go home empty-handed. Also, getting higher ranks mean more powerful generations of Magikarp.

Trainers Don't Start from Scratch When a Magikarp Retires

As mentioned above, Magikarp retire but there is no reason to sulk.

After a Magikarp retires, trainers can go back to the pond and catch a new one. The former Pokémon then retires to the pond as a previous generation of Magikarp. Trainers can also get a better Magikarp once they are trained well.

"Magikarp Jump" is now available on iOS and Android.