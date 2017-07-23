Maingear R2 Razer Edition: New Device Smaller Than R1

Maingear Maingear and Razer just unveiled the R2 Razer Edition

After a year, Maingear has finally followed up on its 2016 release, the R1 Razer. Maingear's R2 Razer Edition was unveiled a few days ago, and its features are more promising than that of its predecessor despite its smaller size.

The new product is almost half the size of last year's R1, but it is more efficient to use compared to the other one when it comes to its features. This year's R2 Razer has a custom liquid cooled system as well as its own Razer-themed chassis and interior lighting.

Although it features a radical redesign of last year's outing but in a smaller size, the R2 Razer still has more than enough room to house its improved system. Inside the device is a mini ITX motherboard and not a full ATX board. This may also contain AMD Ryzen processors and Intel X299 parts.

Just like its predecessor, the R2 Razer is a product of Razer's partnership with Maingear. The device features green LEDs and can also be equipped with a Ryzen 7 1800X processor, 32 GB of DDR4-2666 and a Radeon RX 580 graphics card.

As of now, only Ryzen-based R2 Razers with an Asrock B250 Gaming-ITX/ac motherboard are available at Maingear, so just X370 chipsets are at hand.

In a statement, Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan described what users can expect from their most recent outing. "Like our own Razer Blades, Maingear takes a similar no-compromises approach to building PCs."

He later on added, "Gamers who demand the very best performance in compact form factors will appreciate the craftsmanship and performance offered in Maingear's R2 Razer Edition."

The Maingear R2 Razer will be out in the market next month. Interested buyers can purchase the device starting at $1,099 for a Ryzen setup and $1,199 for Intel. Those who wish to go all-out also have the option of getting the Super Stock configuration, which starts at $4,299 for Ryzen and $4,399 for Intel.