Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner Carpool Karaoke: 'Game of Thrones' Stars Give Their Best Ned Stark Impressions

Sansa Stark and Arya Stark don't get to spend a lot of time together on "Game of Thrones" season 7, but Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams do make up for it in real life. The onscreen sisters delivered a lot of laughs in the latest episodes of Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke, which is a spin-off series from James Corden's segment on "The Late Late Show."

Reuters/Lucas Jackson/File Photo Cast members Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner arrive for the season 4 premiere of the HBO series "Game of Thrones" in New York, March 18, 2014.

In the episode, Turner and Williams took turns giving their best Ned Stark impression, a character portrayed by their onscreen dad, Sean Bean. The duo delivered lines from "The Lion King" and Sir Mix-A-Lot's "Baby's Got Back" in their best northern, Ned Stark impression, Billboard reported.

Although Sansa and Arya's relationship is on the rocks on "Game of Thrones" season 7, Turner and Williams bond in real life only grows stronger. The tension between Sansa and Arya is caused mainly by the scheming Littlefinger (Aiden Turner). However, while it may seem like Petyr Baelish is the one manipulating the Stark sisters and driving a wedge between them, it's possible that Arya and Sansa are the ones manipulating him.

Although younger than Baelish, both Sansa and Arya have spent years learning the art of manipulation. Arya, in particular, trained with the Faceless Men and is able to identify truths from lies. It's unlikely she'll be so easily trapped in Littlefinger's machinations.

Sansa, on the other hand, knows Baelish well enough and is aware of what he can do. After all, Baelish was the one who married her off to Ramsey Bolton, so probably doesn't trust her that much even though he helped the Starks win the Battle of the Bastards, Time reported.

Moreover, the sweet Stark sister fans saw earlier this season shows the strong bond the two have and that they understand the duties they must fulfill in order to protect House Stark and Winterfell.