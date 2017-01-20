'Major Crimes' Season 5B Spoilers: Gus and Rusty to Separate?

Trouble is brewing between Rusty (Graham Patrick Martin) and Gus (Rene Rosado) in the upcoming second half of the current season of "Major Crimes."

Facebook/MajorCrimesTNTKeegan Allen will guest star in "Major Crimes" season 5B.

Recent spoilers reveal that the couple may break up because of a third party. According to Entertainment Weekly, someone will come in-between Rusty and Gus. Aiden Reed, to be played by Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), is a young restaurateur who is intent on separating the lovers. "Handsome and successful," he reportedly has the "means, money, and determination" to cause problems in Rusty and Gus' relationship. It remains unclear which of the two men will catch Aiden's eye. With the current situation between the two, he may just easily succeed in his plan.

It has not been long since Rusty and Gus got together. For a long time, they debated on whether it was wise to be romantically involved. Gus is Mariana's (Jade Bender), aka Alice Herrera, brother. It took years for the case surrounding her murder to be solved. Even then, there were still some questions left that kept the old wounds from healing. Rusty and Gus may love each other, but they still have reservations with their relationship. Aiden's arrival will definitely complicate things between them.

Meanwhile, Rusty's adopted mother, Sharon (Mary McDonnell), may be thinking of getting married to Flynn (Tony Denison). Fans were pleasantly surprised when the pair's years of friendship turned into love. Flynn obviously wants to marry Sharon, but she still has misgivings.

McDonnell previously revealed her thoughts about the sudden hook up to TV Wise. According to her, she did not see the romance coming.

"It was a complete surprise to me. That just sort of evolved. What I remember is that the fans started noticing [the chemistry] and they thought something was happening, so they started talking about it even before James was writing it, consciously. It was a very interesting evolution and then suddenly it was there to be dealt with. It's been really sweet, actually, and it's complicated, which I like," McDonnell said.

"Major Crimes" season 5 will return on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 9 p.m. EST on TNT.