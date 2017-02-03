'Major Crimes' Season 5B Spoilers: Sharon Gears Up for a Promotion

Sharon (Mary McDonnell) is going to be a tough contender for the Assistant Chief of Special Operations position in the upcoming second half of the current season of "Major Crimes."

Facebook/MajorCrimesTNTSharon vies for a higher position in "Major Crimes" season 5B.

Series creator James Duff previously made it clear that Sharon would be considered for a promotion after Russell Taylor's (Robert Gossett) sudden death. The assistant chief was shot by Dwight Darnell (Brett Davern), the serial killer who went on a rampage in a jam-packed courtroom during the midseason finale. Unfortunately, Dwight killed many people before the police could take him down.

Duff shared that it had been tough saying goodbye to Gossett's character, but it could not be helped. They had to go through the storyline, and even the actor reportedly agreed that it was time to exit the show.

"Sharon is going to be in the race for Assistant Chief [of Special Operations], and she will be in that race with Camryn Manheim and an as-of-yet unannounced third actor. And that will be the thrust of the back eight [episodes], which is: 'Who will get that job?' — and the changes that come with it," Duff told TVLine.

Aside from the possible promotion, Sharon will worry about the health of her boyfriend, Flynn (Tony Denison). The detective appeared to be having a heart attack in the final minutes of season 5A. He and Sharon's relationship has been going strong prior to the incident. He managed to pacify her fears and urged her to take things day by day. It will be interesting to see how she will handle the potential heartbreak in case Flynn dies. His condition definitely did not look good in the episode.

Meanwhile, Deadline reports that the show has been given the green light for season 6. TNT has ordered 13 episodes for the new installment.

"Major Crimes" season 5 will return on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 9 p.m. EST on TNT.