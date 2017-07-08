'Major Crimes' Season 6 Spoilers: Billy Burke Set to Return as Villain

(Photo: Facebook/Major Crimes) A promotional photo of TNT's TV series "Major Crimes."

The sixth season of TNT's "Major Crimes" will see the return of actor Billy Burke on the show.

According to a report by TVLine, Burke will be making an appearance in season 6 reprising his villainous role of Phillip Stroh, a serial rapist and a serial killer who also served as his own lawyer. Stroh is heralded by the show's fans as one of the most revolting and evil villains featured on the TV series.

Burke first played Stroh back in February 2009 in the fourth season of the "Major Crimes" predecessor series "The Closer." He portrayed the character in five instances on television, the most recent of which is his appearance in the two-part finale of "Major Crimes" season 3. In the season-ender, Stroh served as his own attorney and ended up murdering a judge. He subsequently managed to escape from the custody of authorities.

Stroh has gone off the radar ever since and his real motives behind his actions as well as the identity of the woman he has been looking for have yet to be revealed on the show.

Burke currently appears on the CBS TV series "Zoo" as the character Mitch Morgan. He also played several roles on the small screen in shows such as "Revolution," "Rizzoli & Isles," "24" and "My Boys."

The return of Burke in "Major Crimes" may help in boosting the show's ratings after suffering from significantly lower viewership in the previous season, facing off with TV shows like "Criminal Minds" and "Law & Order: SVU."

Aside from the return of Burke, "Major Crimes" also added new characters for the upcoming season, such as Jessica Meraz as a series-regular who will play Detective Camila Paige and Amrah Vann who will portray Special Agent Jazzma Fey in a recurring role.

"Major Crimes" is set to return for a sixth season with 13 episodes this coming fall.