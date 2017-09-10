'Major Crimes' Season 6 Spoilers: Provenza Speaks to Sharon About the Rusty Situation

Facebook/MajorCrimesTNT Provenza is worried about Rusty in the next season of "Major Crimes."

Provenza (G.W Bailey) will have a lot to say about Rusty's (Graham Patrick Martin) ongoing problems with his boyfriend in the upcoming season of "Major Crimes."

According to CarterMatt, the lieutenant's storyline will likely include his almost father-son relationship with Sharon's (Mary McDonnell) adoptive child. Although Provenza has been known as the tough guy in the series, he is a marshmallow when it comes to Rusty. The two formed a strong bond a long time ago when Sharon found the boy on the streets and decided to help him. Provenza has been a father figure to Rusty, someone whom he looks to for advice when the going gets tough. The older man will definitely have something to say about the boy's problems with boyfriend Gus (Rene Rosado).

Last installment, Gus accepted a job at Napa Valley, fully expecting Rusty to move in with him. The latter eventually decided he wanted to finish his studies at UCLA. They agreed to a long distance relationship, but speculations indicate that this will not work. Gus may still influence Rusty to change his mind and live with him. This means Rusty will have to say goodbye to Sharon and all the people from the Major Crimes unit. Provenza will probably have a serious talk with Sharon about this. Although Rusty is technically an adult, there is no way both of them will allow him to destroy his life because of a man.

Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to seeing Billy Burke on the show once again. The actor is expected to reprise his role as the serial killer Phillip Stroh. It has been teased that the criminal will return in the upcoming installment. This may be the squad's chance to finally take him down. Stroh escaped from prison in season 3. Since then, he has managed to avoid capture by the authorities. The killer is said to be on a mission since he seems to be looking for a mysterious woman.

"Major Crimes" season 6 will premiere on Oct. 31 on TNT.