'Major Crimes' Season 6 Spoilers: Raydor Adjusts to New Rank

Sharon Raydor (Mary McDonnell) has finally gotten rid of Winnie Davis (Camryn Manheim) in the TNT series, "Major Crimes."

Facebook/MajorCrimesTNTSharon is now a commander in the next season of "Major Crimes."

During the finale, it was revealed that Leo Mason (Leonard Roberts) has been chosen to fill up Russell Taylor's (Robert Gossett) former position. Winnie failed to secure the spot, and as series creator James Duff revealed to TVLine, she would not be seen for a while on the show. He could not promise, though, that the ambitious Deputy Chief of Operations is gone for good. She and Sharon will eventually meet again, and once they do, viewers can expect sparks to fly.

After Mason was named the new Assistant Chief of Special Operations, he promoted Sharon from captain to commander. He also invited her for a meeting on how they could improve the Major Crimes Division. Although Sharon's new rank is not expected to change her dynamics with her team, it will be interesting to see what kind of changes it will bring to the storyline. With Mason's support, she finally has all the back-up she needs to manage her unit to the best of her ability.

Meanwhile, the cliffhanger in the finale is expected to be resolved as soon as the series returns in the next installment. Bustle posits that new episodes will be arriving in June if TNT will follow its usual schedule.

Duff mentioned that the said blast was meant to happen earlier in the episode, but they opted to have it at the end after news of the renewal reached them.

"The blowing up of the murder room would have happened a little sooner [in the episode], and the action would have been driven by a different character. I kept the murder room being blown up because it allows me to rebuild it a bit. It's going to end up looking similar to what it was, but there will be new technology in place when we come back," the series creator told TVLine.