'Major Crimes' Season 6 Spoilers: Raydor Meets Provenza's Protegee

Sharon Raydor (Mary McDonnell) will meet Lt. Provenza's (G.W. Bailey) protégée in the upcoming season of "Major Crimes."

According to spoilers, a new face will be added to the unit courtesy of "Chasing Life" actress Jessica Meraz. She is set to play the role of Detective Camila Paige, who has known Provenza from their days in the Los Angeles police department. Paige is also said to be a favorite of Chief Mason's (Leonard Roberts).

Before she was transferred to Missing Persons, Paige made a good career for herself at Criminal Intelligence. She had to excel since she is the sole guardian of her five siblings. Their parents died in a car crash when she was younger.

Based on the hints, Paige is going to be the newest member in Sharon's team. Her connection to Provenza will likely make the transfer easier. No matter how gruff Provenza can be, he is known for being a good agent in his long years of service. If he remains close to Paige, this likely means that she is a good kid and an efficient worker.

In an interview with Parade, Bailey talked about the soft side of his character, especially when it comes to dealing with Rusty (Graham Patrick Martin) and Sanchez (Raymond Cruz).

"One thing we forget, and it's easy to because we don't talk about it a lot in the scripts, is this is a grandfather. Sometimes he doesn't talk very kindly about his grandkids, but he loves them. And every now and then he has to wear a tie, and I'll say to the costumer whom I adore — Greg LaVoi is a genius — I'll say, 'My God, where on God's earth would Provenza have gotten this ugly tie?' And he say, 'One of his grandkids gave it to him, so he has to wear it,'" Bailey said.

"Major Crimes" season 6 is rumored to air later this year.