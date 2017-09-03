'Major Crimes' Season 6 Spoilers: Rusty Seeks Advice on Love Problems From Sharon

Facebook/MajorCrimesTNT Rusty needs Sharon's support in the next season of "Major Crimes."

Sharon (Mary McDonnell) and Rusty (Graham Patrick Martin) are set to have more mother and son moments in the upcoming season of "Major Crimes."

Fans of the series are looking forward to watching the relationship between Sharon and her adoptive son grow in the new installment. According to CarterMatt, it will be nice to see the newly promoted commander helping Rusty make important decisions, especially regarding his love life. The youngster and his boyfriend have been having problems since the latter decided to work at Napa Valley. Gus (Rene Rosado) wanted Rusty to come with him, but the teen opted to finish his studies at UCLA and have a long distance relationship instead.

Hints, however, point to Rusty and Gus fighting more and eventually splitting up. Since this is Rusty's first serious relationship, he will probably be heartbroken. Sharon's support and love is exactly what he needs in these trying times.

Meanwhile, the commander is expected to have a showdown with serial killer Phillip Stroh (Billy Burke) in season 6. It has been teased that Burke will appear again in the series, looking for a mysterious woman. Spoilers indicate that this may be the perfect time for the unit to take him down.

Stroh first appeared in "The Closer" in 2009. His storyline was then continued in the show's spinoff. In season 3, he escaped from prison and has been taunting the members of the Major Crimes unit since then. Stroh previously stalked Rusty, to Sharon's horror. While it is still sketchy what is prompting the serial killer to leave his hole and get the attention of the authorities, viewers can expect that he is out for more gore and destruction. When the squad members eventually capture him, they will make sure that he will not get away this time around.

"Major Crimes" season 6 will premiere on Oct. 31 on TNT.