'Major Crimes' Season 6 Spoilers: Squad in Red Alert Over Serial Killer's Return

A serial killer will resurface in the next season of "Major Crimes."

Serial killer Phillip Stroh (Billy Burke) will be back to keep things chaotic in the upcoming season of "Major Crimes."

According to CarterMatt, Burke agreed to appear in at least one of the upcoming episodes in the new installment. His character, Stroh, is considered to be one of the most iconic criminals to ever be featured on the show. In fact, the serial killer's history can be traced back to the days of "The Closer," the original series that "Major Crimes" was based on. Stroh is reportedly back to track down a mysterious woman, and rumors claim that he is after Raydor (Mary McDonnell).

With one of their own apparently in danger, the entire unit will be on red alert. Stroh is dangerous and he has a knack of keeping himself out of the authorities' reach. If he is indeed after Raydor, he will not hesitate to come for her even inside the Major Crimes headquarters. Stroh's crime records will be enough to keep him behind bars for the rest of his life, if the police catch him. Will season 6 be the end of his evil reign?

Meanwhile, it has been teased that the unit will be welcoming new faces in the upcoming installment.

"Chasing Life" actress Jessica Meraz will play the role of Detective Camila Paige, a Criminal Intelligence officer who will be transferred to Raydor's team. Paige is personally acquainted with Chief Mason (Leonard Roberts) and Lt. Provenza (G.W. Bailey). Another new addition to the squad is Special Agent Jazzma Fey, to be played by actress Amirah Vann. She is described as a team player and someone who almost always gets the job done.

Other expected storylines in the new episodes are Raydor's potential wedding to Flynn (Tony Denison) and Rusty's (Graham Patrick Martin) eventual split from his boyfriend. Last season, he told Gus (Rene Rosado) he wanted to stay in UCLA while the latter started his work at Napa Valley.

"Major Crimes" season 6 is rumored to air later this year.