'Major Crimes' Season 6 Spoilers: Squad to Finally Close Years-Old Serial Killer Case

Facebook/MajorCrimesTNT Stroh will return in the next season of "Major Crimes."

The time may have come to put serial killer Phillip Stroh (Billy Burke) permanently behind bars in the upcoming season of "Major Crimes."

Spoilers indicate that the series' most vile villain will return in the new installment. Stroh will resurface to look for a mystery woman. Whoever she is remains a mystery, but the unit will not be able to deny that this is the perfect opportunity to nab him and end his evil reign. Stroh was first introduced in "The Closer" in 2009. He has reappeared in a total of five episodes in "Major Crimes" since then. In season 3, he killed a judge and orchestrated his escape out of prison.

Now that Stroh is back, Raydor (Mary McDonnell) will make sure that he will be locked up for good. The criminal is Rusty's (Graham Patrick Martin) stalker. She and the rest of the unit will hunt Stroh down before he can even approach the teen again.

Rusty has come a long way since he was adopted by Raydor. Seeing Stroh will definitely have a negative effect on him and this is the last thing his mother wants. Provenza (G.W. Bailey) will also do his best to protect his young ward. He and Rusty are very close.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Provenza will get the promotion he is after in season 6. Now that Raydor is a commander, the captain position is vacant. Bailey has made no secret of the fact that he wants that slot. He has dedicated most of his life in his profession and many fans think he deserves more than his current status. Bailey said in an interview, however, that he does not know what would happen to his character in the next installment.

"I don't know what the future holds, I really don't. I know that [creator/executive producer] James [Duff] and the writing staff, they create this stuff. So they create these things to create drama and to create conflict between us, and do I know where it's going? No, I have no idea. I know that I don't retire right away because I have a contract for 13 episodes. That's how I know. Now they may pay me off and retire me, and that's fine," Bailey said.

"Major Crimes" season 6 is rumored to air later this year.