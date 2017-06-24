'Major Crimes' Season 6 Spoilers: Squad to Welcome Two New Additions?

Raydor (Mary McDonnell) may be welcoming two new faces in her unit in the upcoming season of "Major Crimes."

Facebook/MajorCrimesTNTNew faces will be introduced in the next season of "Major Crimes."

Previously, it was reported that "Chasing Life" actress Jessica Meraz had been tapped to play the part of Detective Camila Paige in the next installment. Her character is described as being an able officer, having served in Missing Persons and in Criminal Intelligence before her eventual transfer to the Major Crimes Division. Paige is a protégée of Lt. Provenza (G.W. Bailey) and the golden girl of Chief Mason (Leonard Roberts).

Recently, spoilers revealed that another new character will be introduced in season 6. "Underground" star Amirah Vann will play the recurring role of Special Agent Jazzma Fey. According to Deadline, she is a team player "whose loyalty is tested by a zealous partner determined to score political points." Fey is said to be an upright officer who knows how to focus on the goal and get the job done. It still remains to be seen if she will be joining Raydor's team, though.

A lot of changes are expected to happen in the unit in the upcoming episodes. Raydor is now a commander after getting the promotion from Mason. Provenza is looking forward to getting her old spot as captain. The rest of the team will begin adjusting to having Mason as supervisor. Raydor may be getting married soon to Flynn (Tony Denison), while her adoptive son, Rusty (Graham Patrick Martin) may be breaking up with his boyfriend.

Fans of the series think that it is about time for Raydor to tie the knot with Flynn. The latter's close call with death may be the push she needs to get over her insecurities and say yes. Flynn appeared to be having a heart attack in last season's finale. While spoilers predict that he will not die, it will have a huge effect on his relationship with Raydor. She may realize that she is wasting time over trivialities when her boyfriend is already sure that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her.

"Major Crimes" season 6 is rumored to air later this year.